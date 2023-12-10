BJP targets Rahul Gandhi over IT raids at Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu’s liquor firm

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over the Income Tax raids at premises linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Sahu’s multi-state liquor firm. According to reports, the IT sleuths have recovered Rs 300 crore in cash during their raids in Odisha.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi’s silence over the issue, the BJP national president JP Nadda said said that he will have to answer and authorities will keep persuing them.

“Brother, you and your leader Rahul Gandhi will have to answer. This is new India; here, exploitation of the masses in the name of the royal family will not be allowed. You will be tired running away but the law will not give up pursuit. If Congress is the guarantee of corruption, Narendra Modi is the guarantee of action against corruption. The public’s money will have to be returned,” BJP chief JP Nadda wrote on social media platform ‘X’ in Hindi.

Another BJP leader LK Bajpai said that the IT raids and subsequent recovery of huge amount of cash has shown the mirror to those whose regularly questioned probe agencies.

“This incident has shown mirror to those who regularly used to speak against the CBI and ED and had formed the INDI alliance to save themselves. Rahul Gandhi should answer whose money it was,” he added.

Sahu is a Rajya Member from Jharkhand since 2010. According to reports, the raids were conducted following “actionable intelligence” regarding significant “out of book” sales and cash remittances by liquor distributors, sellers, and business groups.