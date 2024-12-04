BJP slams Rahul’s attempt to visit Sambhal; says Cong, SP competing to secure their vote banks

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, saying that the Congress leader’s attempt to visit the region was just a “formality” to attract media attention and also claimed that this was done to compete with Samajwadi Party (SP) for securing their vote banks in the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders were stopped by police at the Ghazipur border and prevented from proceeding to Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh where a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque on November 19 led to protests and clashes, leaving four dead and many injured.

With prohibitory orders in place in Sambhal, Gandhi was stopped at the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad on his way to the district, a senior police officer said.

In a sharp reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to visit Sambhal, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, said,” Today, Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to visit sensitive areas of UP (Sambhal) is a sign of his helplessness.”

The BJP national spokesperson said Parliamentary sessions are underway, and the internal division within the INDIA bloc is evident to the public.

“Yesterday in the Rajya Sabha, under Rule 267, the Congress raised one issue, the Samajwadi Party another, and other INDIA bloc factions took different stances,” Trivedi said.

He said the ongoing parliamentary session has exposed the fragmentation of the INDIA bloc and their sheer disregard for the Constitution.

“The Rajya Sabha has witnessed a rush of notices, exposing a lack of unity and coordination among certain parties. It’s clear that the Congress party is pursuing its own agenda, while other INDIA bloc parties are charting their own distinct courses,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

He further alleged that the Congress’ sudden interest in Sambhal was a ploy for media attention.

“Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav himself stated that the Congress’ actions are merely a formality. I would go further to say it’s a compulsion. The Congress remained silent on the issue until now, and suddenly, they want to visit Sambhal to gain headlines,” Trivedi claimed.

Trivedi also criticised the Congress and SP for competing to secure their respective vote banks. “Both parties are vying for the same vote bank, with no genuine sympathy for the situation in Sambhal,” he claimed.

Violence erupted in Sambhal district on November 24 during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals. The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque’s site was originally a Harihar temple.

During the press conference, Trivedi also condemned the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. He criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for failing to maintain law and order in the state.

“Since the AAP came to power in Punjab, both the financial and law and order situation have deteriorated. The attack at the holy Golden Temple’s doors highlights the state’s worsening condition,” he said.

Trivedi attributed the instability in Punjab to the “internal conflict” within the AAP-led government, claiming it stems from the influence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

He also pointed to declining business investments in Punjab, stating, “Investment has fallen by 80 per cent, as per media reports. The Punjab government must take responsibility for this decline in governance.”