BJP seeks ban on Kejriwal’s campaign over ‘poisoning’ Yamuna water allegation

The BJP on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to bar AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5.

The demand came in response to Kejriwal’s allegation that the BJP-led Haryana government was “poisoning” the Yamuna River’s water supply to Delhi.

A BJP delegation, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Bhupendra Yadav, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and other senior leaders, met with the Election Commission on Tuesday evening to lodge a formal complaint.

Speaking after the meeting, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized Kejriwal’s statement, calling it “irresponsible, dangerous, and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).”

She added, “The statement has instilled unnecessary fear among Delhi’s residents. Such baseless allegations by a former CM are not only detrimental to democracy but also disrespectful to the people of Haryana who elected their government.”

Sitharaman emphasized the gravity of the allegation, stating, “To accuse another Chief Minister of an act that could be likened to genocide is outrageous. We have urged the Election Commission to prevent Arvind Kejriwal from further campaigning in Delhi.”

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, addressing the media after the meeting, claimed that Kejriwal’s remarks were part of AAP’s strategy to deflect from the BJP’s growing popularity in Delhi.

“Kejriwal and his party are creating unnecessary fear and anarchy, which is a blatant violation of the MCC. His divisive and provocative language has no place in a democracy,” Yadav said.

The BJP submitted evidence of Kejriwal’s controversial remarks to the EC, alleging that his statements were not only defamatory but also intended to incite public fear and distrust. Yadav expressed confidence that the Election Commission would take swift and appropriate action.

The Election Commission has acknowledged the complaint and is expected to review the matter in the coming days.