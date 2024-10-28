BJP releases 3rd list for Maharashtra polls, fields Fadnavis’ former PA in Arvi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its third list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

In the latest list, the party has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ former personal assistant, Sumit Kishor Wankhede, from Arvi constituency in Wardha district, located in the Vidarbha region.

Sai Prakash Dahake, wife of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator Prakash Dahake, has been nominated from Karanja constituency after recently joining the BJP.

Other prominent candidates in this list include Dr Bharati Hemant Lavekar from Versova, Parag Kishorchandra Shah from Ghatkopar East, and Harish Marotiappa Pimple from Murtijapur (SC).

With Monday’s announcement, the BJP has declared 146 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections thus far.

The party released its first list of 99 candidates on October 20, followed by a second list of 22 on October 26. Notably, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is contesting from Nagpur South West.

The 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will be contested in a single phase on November 20. The last date for filing nominations is October 29, with vote counting scheduled for November 23 along with Jharkhand.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena won 56, the NCP obtained 54, and the Congress captured 44 constituencies.