BJP pushes for death penality in organized crime causing loss of life

BJP State in-charge Karan Nanda called on Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and discussed various social works, plantation drives, and awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

Nanda said that drug abuse has become a widespread disease among the youth and society in the state and it’s everyone should equally take it as a responsibility to eradicate it.

Pushing for death penality in organized crime causing loss of life, he praised the government for passing the Himachal Pradesh Organized Crime (Prevention and Control) Bill 2025.

“The Bill provides for stricter punishment, including death penalty, for those involved in organized crimes like drug trafficking. If someone dies due to drug trafficking or other organized crimes, the culprits can be sentenced to life imprisonment or death penalty, and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh,” he stated.

The properties acquired through drug trafficking will also be confiscated.

The Bill also provides for punishment for those who instigate, attempt, or conspire to commit organized crimes.

The bill includes other organized crimes like illegal mining, forest felling, wildlife trafficking, dumping of hazardous substances, human organ trafficking, and fake billing in the health department.

Nanda said that the government is working with seriousness on the drug menace and also the opposition is doing its job, however everyone should equally take it up as a responsibility to fight against drug abuse, rising above politics.

He urged people to inform the administration in writing about any information or tip-offs they receive regarding drug-related activities, so that the administration can take swift action.

