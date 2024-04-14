BJP promises to continue with its zero-tolerance policy on terrorism

The BJP on Sunday expressed its firm commitment to the Modi Government’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and pledged to accelerate the development of robust infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan, and Indo-Myanmar borders, if voted to power again.

In its ”Sankalp Patra” for the Lok Sabha elections released at the party headquarters here, the BJP said the Modi Government has taken a firm stand on protecting the country and citizens from the threats of terrorism and Naxalism.

”We have followed a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. We remain committed to keeping our country and citizens safe. Continuing a Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Terrorism,” it said.

The saffron party also spoke about the surgical strikes of 2016 and the air strikes of 2019 on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, calling them examples of the party’s dedicated efforts toward countering terrorism. ”We are committed to defending Bharat’s citizens and interests at home and abroad from all threats of terrorism,” it said.

The party said the government has established the position of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) for better coordination in the military. ”We will further establish the military theatre commands for more efficient operations.”

It blamed the previous governments for poor infrastructure in the border areas and said the Modi Government has ”corrected this grave error and started constructing roads, railway, telecom towers, optical fibre cables, and electricity networks.”

The party said the new government would accelerate the development of a robust infrastructure along the Indo-China, Indo-Pakistan, and Indo-Myanmar borders. ”We will introduce technological solutions on fenced portions to make fencing smarter.”

The BJP said India would continue its efforts to create a consensus among all members of the United Nations on the Comprehensive Convention against International Terrorism and other such efforts to combat terrorism. ”We will build upon the success of the ‘No Money for Terror’ conference to develop better coordination on countering terrorism financing.”

The party promised to follow the ”Neighbourhood First Policy” so that India continues to be a trusted and responsible partner in the subcontinent, promoting regional cooperation and ensuring stability and prosperity.

It further said the government would continue to collaborate with the countries of the Indo-Pacific Region for the security and growth of all in the Region.

The party also said it would further consolidate Bharat’s position as a Voice of the Global South by using the Prime Minister’s visionary 5S approach of Samman, Samvad, Sahyog, Shanti, and Samriddhi. ”We will further promote Bharat’s reputation as a trusted global partner and a first responder, continuing,” it added.

The party said it was committed to seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council to elevate Bharat’s position in global decision-making.