BJP out with star campaigners list for first phase of LS polls

The BJP on Wednesday announced its list of 40 star campaigners led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda for the first phase of the upcoming general election in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also find a mention in the campaigners list. The list mostly has names of BJP leaders of western UP, party sources here said.

Voting for the first phase of the crucial election will be held on April 19. In this phase, voting will be held in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhat seats of Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Piyush Goyal, and Mathura MP Hema Malini are some of the other star campaigners for the saffron party.