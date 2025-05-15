BJP organises Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar

The BJP on Thursday organised a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor during which the terror infrastructure in Pakistan was targeted.

The ‘Tiranga Rally’, which commenced from Sher-i-Kashmir Park and terminated at the Lal Chowk, was led by BJP leader and chairperson of J&K Waqf Board, Darakhshan Andrabi.

Andrabi commended the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor and emphasised that every citizen is proud of the Indian soldiers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several leaders and BJP activists participated in the event.