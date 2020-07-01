A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goa has tested positive for COVID-19, a senior state health official said, on Wednesday.

After his test came out positive, on Tuesday, the legislator was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients, the official said.

“The MLA is asymptomatic. All those who came in contact with him will be tested,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said while talking to journalists.

Last month, a former state health minister tested positive for Coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment at the ESI Hospital.

Till Tuesday, Goa reported 1,315 COVID-19 cases and three deaths due to the disease, as per official data.