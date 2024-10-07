BJP misusing power for political gains: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that BJP is misusing power for its political gains. ” BJP has crossed the limits of conspiracy and now the public has understood BJP’s greed for power. BJP has betrayed the general public, farmers, youth, businessmen and the poor. The public will show BJP the way out of power in the 2027 assembly elections and public will not allow any conspiracy of BJP to continue,” he said.

Addressing a large number of workers and leaders here on Monday, he said that the conduct of the BJP is anti-people. “Injustice and oppression are at their peak and BJP is tearing apart the Constitution and the dignity of democracy. People are being discriminated against and public problems are increasing under BJP government. There was no solution to public problems and lies and loot are prevalent in the government. Inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak. There is no listening to the poor and the poor is wandering for justice,” he claimed.

The SP President asked the party leaders to concentrate on further strengthening the organization. The organization should be strong at the booth level and create agent on booth label. ” Raise the problems of all sections including farmers and youth. Help the poor and oppressed to get justice. Not only the state, but the people of the country are also looking towards the SP with great expectations. People are remembering the development works and decisions taken in public interest under the Samajwadi Party government ” he asked the cadre. He also said that BJP has left no stone unturned to ruin Uttar Pradesh. Now the public is waiting for 2027 when BJP will be taught a lesson, he remarked.

