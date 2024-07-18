BJP looks to regain its lost glory in Ayodhya and Badrinath in Kedarnath bypoll

After its poor performance in the recently concluded by-elections, the BJP in Uttarakhand is looking to regain its lost glory in the Kedarnath assembly bypoll. The seat fell vacant due to the unfortunate demise of sitting party MLA Shailarani Rawat. The Kedarnath bypoll has become a matter of prestige for the ruling party after its loss in the Badrinath by-election.

BJP leaders in Uttarakhand are now concerned about the Kedarnath by-election following the party’s setback in the recently concluded Badrinath assembly bypoll. Ruling party leaders in Dehradun said that the Kedarnath by-election was the central theme of deliberations during the state working committee meeting held on Monday. Most of the state BJP leaders who attended the working committee meeting stressed the need to win the Kedarnath assembly bypoll, particularly in light of the ignominious loss the party suffered in the renowned Hindu religious centres of Badrinath and Ayodhya.

“It was unfortunate that we lost Bardinath, despite the margin of defeat being very narrow. Apart from urban local bodies and panchayat elections, we now have the Kedarnath bypoll in front pf us. We have to work hard and ensure victory at all costs. We need to demonstrate our influence among the masses, highlighting the BJP’s unparalleled commitment to gaining public trust. We will not allow the anarchical, corrupt, and anti-Sanatan parties to succeed in their designs,” said state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt during the recently held state BJP’s working committee meeting.

Uttarakhand BJP leaders are determined to win Kedarnath, drawing parallels with the losses in Ayodhya in the Lok Sabha polls.

“First it was Ayodhya and now Badrinath; both defeats were disgraceful for the party as we are a pro-Hindu organisation. A victory in Kedarnath can restore our pride. Additionally, the Kedarnath assembly seat was held by the BJP and fell vacant due to the unfortunate demise of our MLA Shailarani Rawat,” said a senior BJP leader and state secretary on the condition of anonymity.

“The party will look into the by-election losses, but it must be noted that our defeat in the Manglaur assembly bypoll was by a mere 422 votes. In contrast, the deceased BSP MLA, Sarvat Karim Ansari, won it in the 2022 state elections with a substantially higher margin. The state party president has already announced that we will retain the Kedarnath seat. the state leadership and BJP workers in Kedarnath are committed to ensuring that the Congress does not wrest the seat,” state BJP’s senior spokesperson Manvir Singh Chauhan said.