BJP leading in 9 seats in Chattisgarh; Bhupesh Baghel leads

The eagerly awaited results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to be revealed on Tuesday, with the counting process underway for all 11 parliamentary seats in Chhattisgarh.

Early trends indicate a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is leading in 9 seats. Notably, Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading in Rajnandgaon while Jyotsana Mahant has taken an early lead in Korba.

This election cycle in Chhattisgarh features a diverse array of candidates, including three incumbent Members of Parliament, one former MP, one Cabinet Minister, one former Chief Minister, three former Cabinet Ministers, alongside numerous current and former MLAs.

In total, 220 candidates are vying for seats. To manage the vote counting, the election commission has established 94 counting venues, deploying 6,562 officers and staff to ensure a smooth process.

The Election Commission has made extensive preparations to facilitate the counting process, implementing a tri-layered security arrangement at each venue. The outermost security layer is handled by the district police, with central forces securing the remaining layers.

In an effort to prevent any disruptions or disputes, the commission has designated a no-vehicle zone extending 100 meters around the counting halls. Furthermore, video and CCTV recordings are being conducted in the counting halls, control rooms, and surrounding premises to provide evidence if necessary.

As the counting continues, the focus remains on Chhattisgarh, where the BJP’s current lead is being closely monitored. The final results will determine the political landscape of the state and reflect the broader national sentiment as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections reach their conclusion.