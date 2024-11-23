BJP leading in 7 out of 9 assembly seats in UP bypolls; SP wins Sisamau

The ruling BJP is leading in seven out of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh whereas the Samajwadi Party had retained the Sisamau seat in Kanpur and was leading in Karhal seat in Mainpuri.

During the counting of votes in the Phulpur seat of Prayagraj, there was a clash between BJP and SP-BSP workers in Mundera Mandi. SP workers also had an altercation with BJP candidate Deepak Patel and chairs were thrown at each other.

Due to tremendous uproar at the counting venue, counting of votes was halted for half an hour. Heavy force is deployed there.

In the Sisamau assembly seat in Kanpur, Naseem Solanki of the Samajwadi Party (SP) won by a margin of over 8,600 votes.

SP candidate Naseem Solanki has got 69,666 votes, while BJP candidate Suresh Awasthi has got 6,1037 votes. BSP candidate Birendra Shukla has secured 1,409 votes. There was a celebratory atmosphere in SP, workers shouted slogans and burst fireworks.

In the counting in the Phulpur seat, BJP’s Deepak was leading by over 5,000 votes against the SP candidate.

However, a see-saw battle was witnessed in Katehari assembly seat where after 13 rounds of counting, the BJP candidate was leading by over 1,900 votes after trailing in the earlier rounds.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 AM and trends started pouring in after an hour.

After the 20th round of vote counting in Karhal seat in Mainpuri, BJP candidate Anujesh Yadav is now lagging behind SP by 17,964 votes. SP candidate Tej Pratap Yadav has received 70,632 votes so far. At the same time, Anujesh Yadav has secured 52,668 votes. BSP candidate Avneesh has got only 4,811 votes so far.

In the Khair assembly seat of Aligarh, BJP is leading against the SP candidate after 16 rounds of counting. BJP’s Surendra Diler has received 60,988 votes while SP’s Charu Kane has got 35,965 votes. BSP’s Dr. Pahal Singh has received 8,877 votes. Nitin Kumar Chautel of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) has got 5,133 votes.

In Ghaziabad assembly by-elections, after 17 rounds of counting, BJP – Sanjeev Sharma has received 63,848 votes against his SP rival Singh Raj Jatav , who got just 21,283 votes.

In Meerapur Assembly seat of Muzaffarnagar, RLD candidate Mithlesh Pal is ahead by 18,847 votes against SP candidate Sumbul Rana after 13 rounds of counting.

BJP’s lead continues in Majhwan seat of Mirzapur. Samajwadi Party is in second place.

After 18 rounds of counting, the BJP candidate is leading by 1,003 votes.

Shuchismita Maurya of BJP has received 44,393 votes while SP’s Dr Jyoti Bind got 43,390 votes . BSP Candidate Dipu Tiwari also received 19,005 votes so far.

In Kundarki seat of Moradabad, BJP candidate Ramveer Singh has left SP behind by a huge margin.

BJP got a total of 82,503 votes, while SP candidate Mohammad Rizwan got only 7,935 votes. BJP has got the lead by a huge margin of 74,568 votes.