A BJP municipal councillor, Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday evening in south Kashmir’s Tral area. He was chairman of the Tral municipal committee.

Confirming the incident, Police said that despite having been provided two police security personnel and secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the BJP leader went to Tral without taking along the PSOs.

He was fired from close range by terrorists who escaped from there. A woman was also injured in the incident.

Reports said that Pandita had gone to meet his friend Mushtaq Bhat in Tral where three terrorists barged into the house and shot him dead.

The area has been cordoned off and search launched by Army, CRPF and police.

Reacting to the killing, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said; “Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K. My condolences to the family & may his soul rest in peace”.