BJP leader challenges Priyanka Gandhi’s Wayanad bypoll victory in Kerala HC

BJP leader Navya Haridas has filed a petition in the Kerala High Court challenging Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the November 13 bypoll.

The petition, filed through advocate Hari Kumar G Nair, seeks to annul Priyanka Gandhi’s victory, alleging that she concealed critical details during her nomination filing.

According to Navya, Priyanka failed to disclose information regarding properties owned by her and her family, as well as pending legal cases.

Additionally, the petition claims that Priyanka’s nomination papers violated provisions under electronic laws and the Conduct of Election Rules.

Navya Haridas, who contested as the BJP candidate from Wayanad, came in third, trailing behind CPI’s Sathyan Mokery. Priyanka Gandhi secured the seat with a decisive margin of 4,10,931 votes over Sathyan Mokery.

The Kerala High Court is expected to hear the case in January, following the Christmas vacation.