BJP leader booked for making minor son cast vote

An FIR has been registered against a local BJP leader of Bhopal who made his minor son cast vote at a polling booth and shot a video too, and the entire polling staff of the booth at Bhopal has been suspended.

The incident had occurred on 7 May during polling for the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency in the third phase. The BJP leader, Vinay Mehar, member of the district panchayat, had taken his minor son inside the voting booth located in Khatwas area of Berasia in Bhopal.

As per the complaint, Mehar made his son press the EVM button to cast the vote and also made a video of the act. Later, Mehar floated the video on social media.

The opposition Congress raised the issue and Bhopal Collector and District Election Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh took cognizance of the matter. The Collector ordered Berasia SDM Ashutosh Goswami to inquire and submit a report.

On the basis of the SDM’s report, the incident was found to be true and taking action on that, the Collector ordered suspension of the polling booth’s Nodal officer Sandeep Saini, Assistant officer C R Batham, polling staff Manoj Kumar Maurya and Madan Gopal Patel.

A police head constable, Santosh, who was posted for security at the polling booth, has been line attached.

The police have also registered an FIR against Vinay Mehar in the matter.