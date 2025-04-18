BJP launches digital campaign to promote ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken its awareness campaign on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative online, launching the digital version to garner support from netizens for holding simultaneous polls across the country.

The digital campaign was inaugurated with the release of a QR code by the party’s state president, Madan Rathore, and the state convenor of the campaign, Sunil Bhargava, at a brief ceremony held at the party’s state headquarters here on Friday.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Rathore said, “Greater people’s participation and support are key factors in the success of such a public-centric programme. The party launched a nation-wide mass awareness campaign in favour of ‘One Nation, One Election’. Today, we are dedicating its digital version to the people.”

Advertisement

Campaign convenor Sunil Bhargava added that the digital version would significantly boost the popularity and success of the awareness drive for the “One Nation, One Election” agenda.

Internet users, particularly the youth, only need to scan the QR code to open the server (app) of the programme and join the campaign by extending their support.

“It is a matter of satisfaction that youths are joining this campaign in large numbers,” Bhargava noted.

He further emphasized that holding simultaneous elections would be beneficial socially, economically, and administratively, and could herald an era of reformative governance and policy continuity.