BJP indulges in ‘jugaad politics’ to divert attention from burning issues: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday alleged when crores of people are troubled by inflation and unemployment in the country, the BJP and the Congress are busy blaming each other and announcing free gifts amid campaigning for assembly polls.

She said instead of paying attention to public issues, these parties are busy in ‘negative politics’ with their false propaganda and promises before the elections.

In a statement here on Monday , Mayawati said that the promises made to the public by these two parties are not being fulfilled honestly and these promises are made only to mislead people. Besides after forming the government, the leaders forget it.

Advertisement

The BSP supremo said that this is the reason why Congress governments are being accused of breaking promises, especially in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

“After forming the government in various states including UP, BJP indulges in ‘Jugaad politics’ to divert attention from the burning issues,” she said while adding that BSP does not issue any manifesto to mislead people during elections. Rather, it works honestly for crores of poor, oppressed and unemployed people.

Mayawati said that ‘today the lives of crores of people are struggling with widespread poverty, unemployment, inflation and basic needs like agriculture, education, health, roads, electricity, clean water and law and order. The BJP and Congress governments are busy announcing freebies and promises in view of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand state assembly general elections.

She claimed that the common people are in dire need of employment. She claimed that the number of jobs provided by her government in UP is more than the combined employment provided by the SP and BJP governments so far.