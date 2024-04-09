BJP heavyweights Shah and Singh rally in Northeast ahead of polls

An array of prominent campaigners, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, are set to energise the electoral landscape in the North Eastern states ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a public meeting in North Lakhimpur, Upper Assam, on Tuesday at around 1 pm, followed by a roadshow in Tinsukia later in the evening.

Notably, Shah will be the first significant national leader to actively engage in campaigning in this region since the poll schedule announcement.

“Tomorrow, I will be in Assam to participate in a massive rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is poised to realize Modi Ji’s vision of ‘400 paar.’ Excited to interact with the dynamic people of the state,” Shah had announced on X platform on Monday evening.

Accompanying Shah during these campaign events will be Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, further amplifying the BJP’s presence and outreach in the region.

Simultaneously, Rajnath Singh is geared up to commence his campaign trail in Arunachal Pradesh, starting from Namsai.

“Today, 9th April, I shall be in Arunachal Pradesh. Looking forward to addressing a public meeting at Namsai in the Arunachal Pradesh East constituency,” he conveyed through X platform.

In the initial phase of polls on April 19, five seats from Upper Assam and two seats from Arunachal Pradesh are slated for voting, setting the stage for a crucial electoral showdown in these regions.