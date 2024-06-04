BJP heading for clean sweep on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi

Going by the trends, the BJP is heading for a clean sweep in Delhi as the party is leading in all seven parliamentary constituencies of the national capital while the counting of the votes for Lok Sabha polls is still on.

The BJP had won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2014 and 2019.

Amid heatwave conditions in the national capital, the city went to polls on May 25 in a single phase on all seven seats in a close contest between the BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc, comprising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.

The AAP and Congress contested the seven seats in alliance in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three seats. The seven parliamentary constituencies are Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi.

According to the ECI, Delhi recorded a total voter turnout of 58.69 per cent. The polling across all the seven constituencies passed off smoothly and peacefully.

With the counting of the votes for the Lok Sabha polls underway, BJP candidate and sitting MP Manoj Tiwari was leading by a margin of 1,51,360 votes in the North East Delhi seat while Congress’ Kanhaiya Kumar, who is the INDIA bloc candidate on this seat, was trailing.

Another prominent BJP candidate, Bansuri Swaraj, was leading by a margin of 53,862 votes in the New Delhi constituency while AAP’s Somnath Bharti, who is the INDIA bloc candidate, was trailing.

Meanwhile, Praveen Khandelwal, who is the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, was leading by a margin of 33,882 votes while Congress’ J P Agarwal, the INDIA bloc candidate, was trailing.

BJP’s candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency was leading by a margin of 98,505 votes while AAP’s Sahi Ram Pehalwan, the INDIA bloc candidate, was trailing.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is currently the leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

In the East Delhi constituency, BJP’s Harsh Malhotra was leading by 47,266 votes against AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar who is the INDIA bloc candidate.

In North West Delhi, BJP’s Yogender Chandoliya was leading with 1,81,722 votes over Congress’ Udit Raj who is the INDIA bloc candidate.

In West Delhi, BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat was leading with 1,29,832 votes against AAP’s Mahabal Mishra who is the INDIA bloc candidate.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am across the seven constituencies amid elaborate security arrangements. The polling in the national capital was held in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 25.

The number of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies was 162.