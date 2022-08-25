BJP has set aside Rs 800 cr to topple Delhi government: Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting convened by him alleged that “BJP has set aside Rs 800 crore to topple Delhi govt”.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Kejriwal tweeted, “They have kept 800 crores to bring down the Delhi government – 20 crores per MLA, want to break 40 MLAs.The country wants to know. Whose are these 800 crores, and where are they kept? None of our MLA is breaking. The government is stable. All the good work going on in Delhi will continue.”

दिल्ली सरकार गिराने के लिए इन्होंने 800 करोड़ रखे हैं- प्रति MLA 20 करोड़, 40 MLA तोड़ना चाहते हैं देश जानना चाहता है। ये 800 करोड़ किसके हैं, कहाँ रखे हैं? हमारा कोई MLA नहीं टूट रहा। सरकार स्थिर है।दिल्ली में चल रहे सभी अच्छे काम जारी रहेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2022

Later, the Chief Minister along with AAP MLAs paid a brief visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he added, “Along with MLA comrades of Delhi, today offered homage at Raj Ghat, the memorial site of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Satyameva Jayate.”

दिल्ली के अपने विधायक साथियों के साथ आज राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गाँधी जी के समाधि स्थल राजघाट पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर प्रार्थना की। सत्यमेव जयते। pic.twitter.com/9bkNG9WmeK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 25, 2022

Earlier today, Aam Adami Party (AAP) called an emergency meeting of the PAC in which 53 MLAs including Kejriwal attended the meeting while many MLAs remained absent.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) later confirmed that all expected MLAs scheduled to attend the meeting were present.

AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) met at Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal’s residence this morning to formulate a strategy to counter alleged efforts by BJP, Operation Lotus.

During the meeting, 12 AAP MLAs said that they had been contacted by someone from the BJP to break away from the AAP.

The party has been accusing the BJP of luring its leaders in a bid to topple the AAP government in Delhi.

Seven AAP MLAs were out of station while minister Satyendar Jain is in jail, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan also joined the meeting over the phone, he added.

BJP leaders have dismissed the AAP claim and termed it a “publicity stunt” of the Kejriwal-led Party.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also called a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the alleged poaching efforts made by the BJP.