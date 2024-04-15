BJP has politicised all central probe agencies, alleges Mayawati

BSP National President Mayawati on Monday flayed the BJP, saying like the Congress, the saffron party has also politicised all the central investigating agencies.

Addressing an election meeting in Bisalpur area of Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat to seek support for party candidate Anis Ahmed Khan Phool Babu, Mayawati said her party government in Uttar Pradesh took care of the interests of farmers.

“But, during the BJP rule, a large number of farmers in Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur were agitated due to the wrong policies of the government,” she said.

The BSP supremo said like the erstwhile Congress government, ”BJP’s casteist, communal and capitalist thinking did not lead to the development of Dalits, tribals and minorities”.

Taking potshots at the BJP, she said that this time their rhetoric and theatrics will not work.

“Now even the guarantee is of no use. The people of the country have understood that this party had promised good days to the poor, weaker sections, middle classes and other working people. They had given a formal guarantee on paper, but they have not completed even a quarter of the work on the ground level,” she alleged.

Mayawati said that similar to the previous government’s regime, poverty, unemployment and inflation are increasing under the BJP government. Corruption spread at every level in the country has not reduced, she claimed.

She further alleged that the country’s borders were also not completely secure.

Hitting out at the INDI alliance , BSP chief said,”Opposition parties are trying to come to power at the Centre through ‘Saam, Daam, Dand'(To get what you want or to have your way either by hook or by crook), one should be cautious of them. One has to be especially careful with media opinion polls”.

She alleged that atrocities under the guise of religion have also increased.