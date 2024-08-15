BJP govt promoting divisive thinking, alleges Kharge in his I-D message

In his fresh attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that the people of the ruling dispensation are promoting “divisive thinking”.

Kharge, who is also the leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accused the ruling BJP of observing ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ on 14th August every year with the intention of spreading hatred.

The Congress president was speaking after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day at the party headquarters in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

He said, “Instead of remembering the contributions of the revolutionaries and following their vision, today’s rulers are promoting divisive thinking. They celebrate ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ only with the intention of spreading hatred.”

Attacking the RSS, the Congress chief said, “There is no dearth of evidence to prove how the Sangh Parivar has deliberately carried forward the conspiratorial thinking of the British – ‘divide and rule’ – for its own self-interest.”

“Those who did not participate in the freedom movement give advice to the Congress party. It is a historical truth that their hate-filled politics divided the country into two parts. This division happened because of them only,” he said.

Referring to the freedom movement, Kharge said, “Countless Indians made sacrifices in the freedom movement. We salute all the heroes of the freedom movement.”

Highlighting the issues concerning to the common people, the Congress chief said, “This is the 11th year of Modi government, but people’s lives are getting worse instead of getting better. Common people are struggling daily with unemployment, inflation, inequality and corruption. The government is refusing to acknowledge because of its arrogance.”

Kharge said the Congress party is committed to the progress and betterment of the people of the country.

Earlier while extending his wishes to the countrymen in a video message, he said, “The Opposition is like the oxygen of democracy. Along with stopping the unconstitutional attitude of the government, it raises the voice of the people. It is a matter of concern that the constitutional and autonomous institutions have been turned into puppets by the government.”

Meanwhile, LoP in the Lok Sabha Gandhi Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X wrote, “Happy Independence Day to all the countrymen. For us, independence is not just a word – it is our biggest security blanket embedded in constitutional and democratic values. This is the power of expression, the ability to speak the truth and the hope of fulfilling dreams.”