Kejriwal’s old video challenging Modi resurfaces as BJP makes comeback in Delhi

As the BJP prepares to form the next government in Delhi following a decisive victory in the assembly elections, an old video of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced and gone viral on social media.

This clip, which is now being shared widely, marks a significant turn of events as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces a major setback, and the BJP, under the leadership of Modi, returns to power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus.

The video, dating back to 2023, shows Kejriwal addressing party workers following the arrests of senior AAP leaders in the Liquor Policy case.

In the speech, Kejriwal accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy against the AAP, claiming that Modi and the BJP were unable to defeat the party through elections. He boldly challenged, “Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can’t defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi.”

In a shocking twist, Kejriwal himself lost his seat in the New Delhi constituency to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, by a margin of 3,182 votes.

While the AAP leader accepted the election results, congratulating the BJP on their victory, he shared a message on social media acknowledging the people’s decision.

“The results of the Delhi elections have come in, and whatever decision the people have made, we humbly accept it. The people’s verdict is paramount. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Bharatiya Janata Party on this victory. I hope they fulfill all the expectations and aspirations with which people have given them this mandate,” Kejriwal said in a video shared on X.

In addition to the viral 2023 clip, another video from the 2017 Delhi Assembly session is also circulating. In this clip, Kejriwal had boldly stated, “Hum Dilli ke maalik hai (we are Delhi’s masters). Ye log humare order ko manenge, hum Dilli chalanyenge (We’ll run Delhi, they will follow our orders).”

This statement, in the context of the AAP’s defeat, has now drawn attention as a reminder of Kejriwal’s earlier assertive stance on his leadership in Delhi.