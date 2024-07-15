BJP Govt at the Centre will collapse soon: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has predicted that the BJP government at the Centre is going to collapse very soon.

“People are upset with the policies of the BJP government, which is still engaged in deceiving the public. The public have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Now in the upcoming assembly elections also, the people will act only by wiping out the BJP,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was addressing a large number of party workers here on Monday at the state party headquarters, said that the Samajwadi Party is moving rapidly towards its goal.

The challenge of assembly elections is ahead in 2027 and all workers have to remain engaged with full dedication and solidarity, he said.

Yadav said that there is no one in the BJP to listen to people’s problems.

“The public are facing hardships due to high inflation. The youth are facing darkness due to unemployment. There is no hope of getting a livelihood in the future. Law and order has collapsed. The BJP has failed to solve people’s basic issues,” he added.

Akhilesh Yadav said that the Samajwadi Party has a big fight ahead to save the Constitution and democracy.

“The SP is committed to caste-census and social justice. We want caste census to be conducted so that proportionate participation of people can be ensured. PDA is not a slogan. It is a movement. Through this, the poor including backward classes, Dalits and minorities, women will also be able to get respect and rights,” he said.

The SP President said that the BJP government is looting the hard-earned money of the poor, laborers and middle class. After Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, now Jhansi Smart City has also become ashamed. Only a few days are left in power for the BJP government, which has ruined the state’s health system, he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party has faith in the power of the people. The SP resolves that development work will be continued in public interest in the Samajwadi government to be formed in 2027, he said.