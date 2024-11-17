BJP forms 12-member election manifesto committee for Delhi assembly polls

The BJP has formed a 12-member election manifesto committee for Delhi ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital which are due in February next year.

The election manifesto panel of the saffron party is headed by South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and it will prepare a vision document and list promises for the assembly elections in the national capital.

The committee comprises Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Harsh Vardhan, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Vijay Goyal, Satish Upadhyay, Meenakshi Lekhi, Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ajay Mahavar, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Abhishek Tandon, Rajkumar Fulwariya, and Neetu Dabas.

The announcement of the party’s election manifesto committee for Delhi Assembly polls was made by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Earlier, a top BJP source said, “The party has completed its groundwork and is ready to hit the ground soon. All the planning, including at the micro level, has been done. By the end of this month, we will be ready to hit the ground with our full dedication and force.

Sachdeva had held a meeting with all 7 MPs of Delhi along with the party’s election in-charge for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi Baijayant Panda.

It was the first official meeting and a series of meetings will be held in the future for the polls.

On October 15, BJP National President JP Nadda appointed party’s MP Baijayant Panda as the party’s election in-charge for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.