The Shrikant Tyagi row has now started haunting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the issue does not seem to recede. The way the Tyagi fraternity has stood up against the BJP is now being seen as a major setback for the party. The fear of losing credible vote banks has now forced the party to go for damage control.

The party which was surrounded by allegations of delay in taking action against Shrikant Tyagi, is now ‘stuck’ with the allegations of more strictness. The way a huge crowd gathered for a Maha panchayat in Noida on Saturday has even created a breakdown in the party, known to have a single line.

Amid all the noise, the latest critic to join the dividend group is Union Minister and a Jat leader of the Western Uttar Pradesh, Sanjeev Balyan, who confronted the government agencies for action taken in the matter, saying that Shrikant should have been punished for his did, not the family.

Reacting to the maha panchayat organised by the Tyagi fraternity, Balyan said, “Tyagis have always been trusted voters for the party and if there is anything, then we will sit down and talk to them.”

He further added that, punishment should be given to Shrikant Tyagi for his did, but it is injustice, if his family has been dragged.”

On the other hand, Tikait also came along with Naresh Tikait, the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, to show his support to the Maha panchayat. The leaders and officials of BKU were in large numbers present there. A memorandum of 14-point demands was submitted to the District Magistrate with an ultimatum of about two weeks to remove the serious currents imposed on Srikanth Tyagi.

During Mahapanchayat thousands of people raised slogans against local BJP MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma. They accused police for torturing Srikant Tyagi’s wife Anu Tyagi and her family members on behest of MP and described those arrested youths to be innocent, who went to meet the relatives of Shrikant in the society.

With all the hype gained in the matter, the accused of openly dishonouring a woman in the housing society has now earned a celebrity reputation for himself. This status got attention, when the wife of Shrikant Tyagi came to join the Mahapanchayat in the afternoon. As she reached the venue, the youth present there started raising slogans in support of her. Moreover, the youth were seen vying for a selfie with her, who was accompanied with several police officers in her security.