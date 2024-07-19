BJP engaged in weakening democracy, spreading hatred: Akhilesh on UP govt order

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that BJP is engaged in weakening democracy and the agenda of its mother organization RSS is to impose dictatorship in the guise of democracy.

He said as part of its agenda of spreading hatred, the saffron party has proved that it does not want harmony and brotherhood at any cost by giving government orders to people to write their names who earn their living by running hotels, dhabas and street vendors in Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand.

“The attempt of both of the states is to somehow violate the sanctity of democracy by conspiring in the coming assembly by-elections in UP. Samajwadi Party is alert about these conspiracies of the BJP and will not let any of their evil intentions succeed. The public has also made up its mind to give a crushing defeat to the BJP like they did in the Lok Sabha polls,” he claimed.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing the party workers gathered here today said that there is a power struggle going on in BJP. Due to this, the administrative system in the state is falling apart. People are wandering in police stations, tehsil and other departments, no work is being done without bribes. The public is distressed and corruption is at its peak.

Akhilesh Yadav said that in the last eight years, BJP has not done any development work while in government. Development has completely come to a standstill under the BJP government. The youth have been betrayed by the BJP government. The government is not at all concerned about their livelihood. Their future is in darkness. There are layoffs in jobs.

SP President said that farmers are most oppressed in the BJP government. The promise of doubling the income of farmers was given, but it was also not fulfilled.

They are not even able to get the cost price of their crops. BJP does not want to give farmers the legal right to MSP. The control of capital houses on the market is increasing under the BJP government. Inflation is at its peak. The prices of all items of common use are skyrocketing. The BJP government has proved to be a complete failure in stopping inflation and corruption.

Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party is committed to social justice and caste census. BJP cannot stand anywhere in front of the combined strength of PDA, backward classes, Dalits and minorities, women and the poor. BJP is in power by crushing the people’s mandate. Now people are ready to wipe out BJP in the assembly by-elections and general assembly elections of 2027.