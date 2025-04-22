US Vice Prez Vance in Jaipur, to speak at Rajasthan International Centre today

United States Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to deliver a key speech on India-US bilateral relations at the Rajasthan International Centre on Tuesday.

He, along with his family and US delegation, arrived in Jaipur late Monday night as part of his four-day visit to India.

During his time in Pink City, Vance will also visit the historic Amber Fort, which has been closed to the public due to heightened security measures.

The visit holds symbolic significance, evoking memories of former US President Bill Clinton’s trip to Jaipur 25 years ago. Jaipur has been decked up to welcome the high-profile dignitary, with elaborate decorations adorning several parts of the city.

The stretch from New Gate to Tripolia Gate has been draped in white cloth, extending up to Badi Chaupar, where the national flags of India and the United States are prominently displayed.

Similar festive preparations have been carried out along Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, creating a grand visual welcome for the visiting delegation.

Accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, and their three children — Ivan, Vivek, and Mirabel — Vice President Vance headed straight to the iconic Rambagh Palace upon landing, where he will be staying during his Jaipur visit.

Before arriving in Jaipur, Vance held a high-level meeting in New Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The Prime Minister hosted a private dinner for the Vice President and his family, underscoring the warmth of the India-US relationship.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi posted, “Pleased to welcome US Vice President J.D. Vance and his family in New Delhi. We reviewed the fast-paced progress following my visit to the US and meeting with President Trump.”

“We are committed to mutually beneficial cooperation, including in trade, technology, defence, energy and people-to-people exchanges. India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership will be a defining partnership of the 21st Century for a better future of our people and the world,” he added.

Vice President Vance expressed his appreciation in return, writing on X, “It was an honour to see Prime Minister Modi this evening. He’s a great leader, and he was incredibly kind to my family.”

“I look forward to working under President Trump’s leadership to strengthen our friendship and cooperation with the people of India!” he added.

During their discussion, both leaders welcomed the significant momentum achieved in the ongoing negotiations for a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

They formally announced the finalisation of the Terms of Reference for the negotiations, setting a clear roadmap for future dialogue aimed at deepening economic ties.

The BTA is expected to serve as a modern trade framework designed to boost job creation and promote economic well-being in both countries. It seeks to enhance bilateral trade and supply-chain integration in a manner that is balanced and mutually beneficial.

With visions of ‘Amrit Kaal for India’ and ‘Golden Age for America’, both sides view the agreement as a tool to unlock new avenues of growth for workers, farmers, and entrepreneurs across both nations.

Vice President Vance’s visit follows closely after the successful meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi in Washington earlier this year.

That engagement saw the two leaders reaffirm their shared commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. They also jointly launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century, a strategic initiative grounded in mutual trust, shared values, and active citizen participation.

This visit provides both countries with an opportunity to take stock of the progress made on bilateral commitments and to review the implementation of the outcomes from the Joint Statement issued on February 13.

In addition to bilateral issues, both sides exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

As security is ramped up for the Vice President’s movements in Jaipur, local authorities have deployed round-the-clock police personnel and a tightly monitored convoy plan to ensure safety throughout the stay.

Vice President JD Vance’s visit is seen as a critical step in advancing the evolving partnership between the two democratic giants, setting the stage for deeper cooperation in the years to come.