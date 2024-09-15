BJP drafted fantasy story of ‘liquor scam’: Sisodia

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday alleged that the BJP created the ‘liquor scam’ story, which has been proved wrong in the Supreme Court.

Speaking at the party office, the Aam Aadmi Party leader stated, “The BJP drafted a fantasy story, namely the ‘liquor scam’. The Supreme Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal and ended that story. It is a happy ending for us and a sad ending for the BJP.”

“BJP thought they would keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed till the Delhi elections, but their stories were proven wrong in the court, and today Arvind Kejriwal and I are out of jail,” he added.

“I entered politics with the sole intention of working honestly for the cause of education. For the last 10 years, I dedicated myself to my role as Delhi’s Education Minister and worked with integrity. I built schools and established new universities,” Sisodia said.

In a post on X, the AAP leader stated, “As Delhi’s Education Minister, I worked with the belief that India cannot become a developed nation without providing excellent education in government schools. The impact of 10 years of hard work is visible today as students from Delhi’s government schools are excelling in competitive exams like IIT, JEE, and NEET.”

Echoing the issue of his arrest, Sisodia posted, “I worked honestly, but I was falsely accused as part of petty politics to portray me as corrupt. I was imprisoned for 17 months under false charges and after two years of legal proceedings, even the country’s highest court has now said I am free to resume my duties. However, I will not return to the post of Deputy Chief Minister or Education Minister right now. I didn’t enter politics out of greed for positions or power.”

Stating on the announcement of the resignation of CM Kejriwal, Sisodia posted, “I entered politics to work for education with honesty. I have decided that, alongside Arvind Kejriwal, I will approach the public and ask them whether they consider me honest or not. Elections are in three to four months. Only if the public affirms my honesty will I return to the position of Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister to continue working for education.”