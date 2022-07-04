BJP in dock as pics of terrorist with top brass surface

LeT terrorist Talib Hussain’s photos with top BJP leadership have appeared on social media putting BJP on the backfoot. He was also purportedly appointed in-charge of the IT cell of BJP Minority Morcha for Jammu division. A letter issued by the Morcha has also been shared on social media.

Talib Hussain was among the two heavily armed terrorists overpowered by villagers in Reasi district of Jammu on Sunday.

The BJP has, however, refuted the allegations describing the appointment letter as “fake”. The party argued that anyone can come to the BJP office and get photographed with party leaders.

On the other hand, the PDP and the Congress were, on Monday, attacked the BJP on the links with the dreaded LeT terrorist. Congress activists accused the party of playing with national security by inducting such terrorists into their fold.

Taking to Twitter, former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “First the Udaipur murderer & now an LeT militant caught in Rajouri both have active links to the BJP. The ruling party is using criminal lumpen elements be it cow vigilantes or terrorists to perpetuate their agenda of communal division & hatred.”

“Imagine if any of these culprits were associated with any Opposition leader. By now multiple FIRs would be lodged & godi media would lap it up by devoting endless prime time space to discredit the opposition,” she added.

Mehbooba also shared a photo of J&K’s BJP leaders that shows the LeT commander standing right behind Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress questioned the BJP for its “militant connections” spanning Jammu and Kashmir to Udaipur in Rajasthan, besides asking how such a dreaded terrorist was granted entry along with BJP leaders to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla, Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Generally Secretary PCC Yogesh Sawhney and other party leaders referred to the issue as a serious threat to the security of the state. They cornered the BJP and asked how Talib Hussain enjoyed the privilege and facilitation to attend such important meetings that comprised the top brass of the ruling party. The Congress demanded a high level probe and action.

BJP spokesperson Abhinav Sharma described the issue as “a conspiracy of Pakistan to target BJP leaders”. He maintained that Talib Hussain has no link with the party as he had visited the BJP headquarters projecting himself as a reporter to conduct a recce of BJP J&K Chief Ravinder Raina and other leaders.

A BJP Spokesperson strongly refuted media reports claiming that Talib Hussain was In-charge of the party’s IT Cell. He said that the aforesaid terrorist was working at the behest of LeT to strike at opportune time.

“Talib Hussain was neither a primary nor even an active or basic member of BJP”, Sharma said. Meanwhile, police on Monday confirmed recovery of more arms and ammunition from a hideout at Draj in Rajouri, based on Talib Hussain’s information. Police sources confirmed that he was the mastermind of Rajouri serial blasts.

The recovered ammunition include 6 sticky bombs, one pistol, glock pistols, Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), 3 UBGL grenades, 75 AK bullets, 15 rounds of glock pistol, 4 rounds of 30 bore pistol, IED remote with antenna.