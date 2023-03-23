BJP destroying spirit of the Constitution: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that while Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar has given equal rights to every class in the constitution, the BJP government is out to destroy the very spirit of the Constitution.

Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia at Lohia Park here on Thursday on his birth anniversary, the SP president said this is the place where socialist people frequently visit to seek inspiration from the socialist icon.

Reiterating the Samajwadi Party’s commitment to fulfill the dreams of Dr. Lohia by saving the Constitution and it will clearly reflect in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said Dr. Lohia wanted that every person should get the benefit of the provision made in the Constitution.

He said the capitalist system is widening the gap between the haves and have-nots in society. Socialist movement is needed today as it is uniting the party workers. Its effect will be clearly visible in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav said that the BJP-ruled Central and state governments together have presented 17 budgets but the public is still troubled by inflation and unemployment.

“Farmer’s income did not double. Potato, wheat, mustard farmers were ruined today. BJP has not helped them. The BJP government did not increase the price of sugarcane. Dues of sugarcane farmers have not been paid. The youth are not getting jobs. BJP is ending reservation and the government is ending government jobs by privatizing them,” he said.

Party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel and other senior leaders of the party were present on the occasion.