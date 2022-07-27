BJP demands CBI probe into illegal mining in Bharatpur’s 84-Kos area after Seer’s self-immolation

After submitting its report on the tragic self-immolation of a seer in Bharatpur recently to the party President J P Nadda, the BJP on Wednesday demanded that a CBI probe should be conducted into the illegal activities in the 84-Kos Yatra route in Bharatpur.



“The Sant Samaj have categorically told the visiting BJP team headed by Arun Kumar and the party MPs that the Congress government in Rajasthan can not do a free and fair investigation into the illegal mining in the state and that is why they have written to the PM Narendra Modi. And appealed to the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to order the CBI probe immediately into the rampant illegal mining in the state”, according to a press statement here which was distributed to the media at a press conference in Delhi today.

In his tweet, Nadda said, ” Received the report by the BJP Fact Finding team, constituted to enquire about the grave case of self-immolation by Sadhu Vijay Das and the huge illegal mining in Rajasthan. The report exposes the dismal state of affairs in Rajasthan & the rampant mining mafia raj”.