BJP demands CBI inquiry into phone-tapping case

Alleging that the BRS will merge into the Congress post elections and hence the state government was inactive over the phone tapping case against former chief minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP MP K Laxman on Friday demanded that the case should be handed over to the CBI. The BJP staged a protest at Indira Park later in the day over the issue.

Speaking at the protest meeting, Laxman alleged that Rao, more popularly known as KCR, had misused the surveillance system to perpetuate his power during his tenure, buying votes and beating opponents in bypolls.

Going against the telecom regulations, the BRS government led by Rao had indulged in phone tapping without the permission of the Centre. Laxman wondered whether the central leadership of the Congress had made a deal with KCR over the phone tapping case. He claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was under pressure from the High Command and chose to be inactive about the case despite the surprising testimony of those arrested.

“Why are you (Revanth Reddy) compromising? Is it because of pressure from your leaders from Delhi or because your High Command has made some underhand dealings with KCR,” asked K Laxman.

He said, “The intelligence wing helps in maintaining law and order and ensure national security. The statements of officers show how the intelligence wing was used against Opposition leaders and selfish politics.”

Laxman who also heads the BJP’s OBC Morcha, claimed that KCR had filed illegal cases against BJP leader BL Santosh in order to save his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the liquor scam case. The BJP leader further claimed that the arrested police officers had named both KCR and his nephew and former finance minister T Harish Rao in their confession statements and demanded the arrest of the key players. He said if BRS leaders were spared then the same fate would await chief minister Revanth Reddy. The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the BJP will win far more seats than the Congress in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections.