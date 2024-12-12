BJP, Congress issue ‘three-line whip’ to their LS MPs for debate on Constitution on Dec 13, 14

The BJP and Congress have issued a ‘three-line whip’ for all its Lok Sabha members of Parliament, urging them to be present in the Lower House on December 13 and 14 during the scheduled debate on the Constitution of India.

“All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that the 75th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be taken up in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the 13th of December, and Saturday, the 14th of December 2024. All members of the BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout both days i.e. Friday, the 13th of December, and Saturday, the 1of 4th of December 2024, and support the Government’s stand,” an official

statement of the BJP read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to respond to the debate on December 14, sources said.

Advertisement

According to the Congress statement, ”Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, December 13 & Saturday, December 14, 2024. All Members of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11.00 AM onwards till the adjournment of the House on December 13&14, 2024 without fail and support the party stands.”

BJP chief and Health Minister J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are also expected to participate in the debate in their houses, respectively. Nadda is the leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, while Singh is ruling BJP’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha.

A day before, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition wants the House to run and have a debate on the Constitution on December 13 as agreed upon. “I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it…Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want there should be a debate on 13th December,” he told reporters.

Last week, at a meeting of floor leaders of all parties convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, both the government and the Opposition parties agreed to a special discussion on the Constitution during the session.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The session will go on till December 20.