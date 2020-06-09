The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday condemned the killing of a Kashmiri Sarpanch, calling it was a desperate attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail the ongoing peace process in the Union Territory.

“BJP condemns the killing of KP Sarpanch from Anantnag. It is a desperate attempt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail ongoing peace process in J&K,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said.

The party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul also condemned the killing of Ajay Pandita (Bharti).

Ajay Pandita, sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot at by terrorists at his native village around 6 pm on Monday, a police official said.

Raina said Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists are shaken by the successive successful operations by Indian security forces. No terror outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing so far.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also condemned the killing as he tweeted, “My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief.

Violence will never win.”

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah also expressed his condolences on Pandita’s death as he tweeted, ” I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker & pray that his soul rests in peace.”