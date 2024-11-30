BJP condemns alleged attack on Kejriwal, urges police to act swiftly

The Delhi BJP has strongly condemned the alleged attempt to throw liquid on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his foot march and urged the police to take strict action against those involved.Reacting to the incident, BJP’s Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, called for a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind the ordeal.

He also alleged that the incident might be a politically motivated spectacle orchestrated by AAP out of desperation and frustration.

In a video statement, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor reaffirmed the party’s strict stance against violence, emphasizing that the BJP does not support or condone such acts under any circumstances.

Advertisement

He noted that electoral campaigns across the country involve leaders operating under varying levels of security, yet incidents like these seem to occur exclusively with Kejriwal during elections.

Kapoor termed the incident “bizarre,” highlighting that such events appear to have become a recurring pattern for Kejriwal, recalling past controversies like the “slap incident.”

He suggested that these spectacles might be attempts to garner attention or sympathy.

The BJP has reiterated its condemnation of all forms of violent protests, with Kapoor pointing out that the people of Delhi are questioning why such incidents consistently happen to the former Chief Minister during election periods.