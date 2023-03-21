BJP compares Rahul with Mir Zafar for his remarks on democracy

Calling Rahul Gandhi the ”present-day Mir Zafar”, the BJP on Tuesday said the senior Congress leader would have to apologise for his remarks on democracy during his recent visit to the UK.

“Rahul Gandhi will have to apologise…he always defames the nation. He is the present-day Mir Jafar of Indian Polity,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference.

Continuing his party’s campaign against the former Congress president for the remarks which have also stalled proceedings in Parliament, Patra said Rahul insulted the country by asking foreign powers to intervene in India. ”This is a consistent conspiracy of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. His participation is the least in Parliament and he says that no one allows him to speak,” he added.

Patra said; “Mir Zafar did the same thing, he gave 24 Parganas to get help from East India Company and now Rahul is doing the same kind of politics. He is asking for help from foreign countries to become ‘Sahzada’ in India.”

Highlighting the participation of Rahul Gandhi in Parliamentary debate, Patra said, “Debate is the soul of democracy but Rahul Gandhi had participated only six times since 2019. He is not participating in the debate.”

He also had a dig at Rahul for his remarks in which the latter said ”unfortunately I’m an MP.” Patra said; “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know what to say. He speaks only with the help of Jairam Ramesh. He himself said that ‘unfortunately I am an MP”.

He also termed the RSS a “fundamentalist” and “fascist” organisation alleging that it has captured pretty much all of India’s institutions.

The Congress, however, made it clear that there was no question of Rahul tendering an apology while asserting that he must be allowed to clarify his position in Parliament.