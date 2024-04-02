BJP collected donations through intimidation and pressure of ED-CBI: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of collecting donations through intimidation and pressure of the ED, CBI and other government agencies.

“This time, the Lok Sabha elections will be against BJP’s donation collection, increased inflation and unemployment. Corruption is at its peak under the BJP government. For the first time in the history of the country, recovery is being done through intimidation,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

He pointed out that the BJP collected funds from various companies in the name of electoral bonds. Not only this, the BJP also collected donations from the company making Corona vaccine. When the extortion racket was exposed, the BJP Government arrested Opposition leaders to divert public attention.

Advertisement

“The BJP government has discovered new ways of corruption and loot,” he alleged.

Addressing a press conference after workers’ conference in Kannauj on Tuesday, Yadav said the BJP Government has stopped the development of the state including Kannauj. The development works done under the SP government were stopped. Kannauj, which was being recognised for its fragrance and development under the Samajwadi government, is now known for the misdeeds of a BJP MP.”

He said, “A few days ago, the BJP leader insulted the Lodhi community and said he took votes by giving money to its members. This is the character of the BJP. It takes votes from the public and then humiliates them. The BJP has nothing to do with development. It only does vote bank politics. The people of Kannauj have understood this. This time, the Samajwadi Party will have a historic victory in the Lok Sabha elections from Kannauj.”

He said it is clear from the enthusiasm visible in Kannauj that now the opponents are not going to melt down.

Yadav said the BJP government was scared of the unity of the INDIA bloc. “Opposition leaders are being defamed by filing fake cases. We all have expectations from the judiciary and the court will support the truth. Gradually all the leaders will be let free. The BJP Government has implicated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party National General Secretary Mohammad Azam Khan and his family and Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki in false cases. To suppress the voice of the opposition, these leaders have been sent to jail out of hatred,” he said.

The SP president said in the Lok Sabha elections, people would vote against the injustice and false cases foisted on the Opposition leaders by the BJP.