BJP chief accuses Congress of ‘sensationalising situation’ in Manipur

Amid the continuing tension in Manipur, BJP National President J P Nadda Friday accused the Opposition Congress of “sensationlising the situation” in the state and criticised its party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter to President Droupadi Murmu on the violence in the northeastern state.

Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, in his letter to President Murmu on Tuesday, stated the BJP-led governments in Manipur and the Centre have failed to restore peace and normalcy, and urged her intervention into the matter.

Manipur is witnessing a fresh surge in violence since the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in May 2023.

In his letter to Kharge, Nadda wrote, ”…What is shocking is how repeated attempts are being made by the Congress party to sensationalise the situation in Manipur. It appears that you have forgotten that not only did your government legitimise the illegal migration of foreign militants to India, P Chidambaram, the erstwhile home minister, had signed treaties with them! Furthermore, these known militant leaders fleeing their country to avoid arrest were wholeheartedly endorsed and encouraged to carry on their destabilising efforts.”

The BJP leader claimed that this complete failure of India’s security and administrative protocols under Congress’ government is one of the major reasons why militant and habitually violent organisations are attempting to destroy the hard-won peace in Manipur and push it back several decades into the age of anarchy.

The BJP chief said the pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces to derail India’s progress is ‘worrying’ and questioned whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress’ thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline democracy.

“This pattern of Congress leaders endorsing and encouraging a nexus of foreign forces looking to derail India’s progress is truly worrying. As a result of this failure to recognise the maleficent intentions of these individuals, your party is often seen matching them step-for-step. Whether this failure is an unfortunate blind spot resulting from Congress’ thirst for power or part of a carefully designed strategy to divide the people and sideline our democracy, is what our nation deserves to know,” said Nadda.

In his letter, Nadda pointed out, “I feel compelled to respond to the incorrect, false and politically motivated narrative which your words fail to camouflage. It appears that you as well as your party seem to have conveniently forgotten the complete failure of government machinery and the ill-advised strategies adopted by Congress governments – both at the Centre and state – during similar incidents in the early 90s and the UPA era.”

Highlighting the BJP’s leadership in the northeastern state, Nadda said, “With the first incidence of violence that was reported, our government at the Centre as well as the state was immediately working to stabilise the situation and protect the people. Throughout this period and even today, the entire focus of our government has been on maintaining law and order and bringing normalcy to the state. From resources to personnel and provisions, the entire government machinery is devoted to bringing back peace and harmony to Manipur.”

He stressed that their commitment to resolving the situation as soon as possible is evident ”when you consider that investigations into the incidents are being carried out by the NIA, one of the most efficient agencies in the country”.