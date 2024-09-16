BJP candidate from Sirsa withdraws his nomination

Ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Sirsa assembly constituency Rohtash Jangra withdrew his nomination papers.

The BJP indicated that it might announce its support to Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) leader Gopal Kanda, who is an incumbent MLA from Sirsa, extended his support to the saffron party after the 2019 assembly elections.

Speaking to the media after the withdrawal of his candidature, Jangra stated that the decision has been taken in the interest of Haryana and is an organisational decision.

On extending support to Kanda, Jangra said, “Gopal Kanda supported us (the BJP) for five years. We have taken this decision for Sirsa’s development.”

Meanwhile, speaking to a news agency on the BJP candidate’s withdrawal of nomination, party leader Ashok Tanwar said, “Today, Jangra has withdrawn his nomination. There is only one aim of the party that under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nayab Saini we shall form government for the third consecutive time in Haryana.”

The BJP will now contest on 89 of the 90 assembly seats in the state. The Congress has left one seat, Bhiwani, for CPI (M). Last week, the BJP released its final list of candidates for Haryana polls, initially fielding Jangra from Sirsa before his withdrawal on Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had also announced its support to Kanda from Sirsa. The INLD is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in the agrarian state will be held on October 5, and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.