BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya elected unopposed to UP Legislative Council in byelection

BJP candidate Bahoran Lal Maurya was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council in the byelection on Friday.

Maurya was declared elected unopposed after the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers ended at 3 pm on Friday.

No other political party had fielded a candidate in the bypolls.

The byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Samajwadi Party member Swami Prasad Maurya before the Lok Sabha polls.

The tenure for this seat will continue until July 2028.

With this win, the strength of the BJP in the 100-member Upper House has gone up to 79.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, and other senior leaders congratulated Maurya on his victory.