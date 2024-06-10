BJP appoints Rajnath Singh & Bhupendra Yadav to oversee selection of next Odisha CM

The BJP has appointed two Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the selection of the new Chief Minister of Odisha.

The saffron party is going to form the government on its own for the first time in Odisha. The BJP secured 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly. The BJD secured 51 seats, way behind the majority mark of 74 and the Indian National Congress, 14 seats.

“The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Mr Rajnath Singh, Union Minister, Government of India, and Mr Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister, Government of India, as central observers for the election of the leader of the party’s legislative assembly in Odisha,” an official release by Arun Singh, the National General Secretary of BJP, said.

Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav took oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson and oath-taking ceremony in-charge, Dillip Mohanty on Sunday said the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Odisha will now be held on June 12 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event.

“The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of the newly-elected BJP Government in Odisha will now be held on June 12. PM Modi will be present for the oath ceremony,” said Mohanty.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the new BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12 instead of June 10 announced earlier.

The grand event will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar and Prime Minister Modi along with several dignitaries from other states is scheduled to attend the ceremony.

The Prime Minister will hold a huge roadshow from Jayadev Vihar to Janata Maidan on June 12.