BJP appoints Bhupender Yadav in-charge for MP polls

The central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today appointed two Rajya Sabha members, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, as the in-charge and co-incharge respectively for the crucial State Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh to be held at the end of this year.

Bhupender Yadav, who also heads the Union Labour and Employment Ministry is considered extremely close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav is a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. He has earlier practised in the Supreme Court too with BJP’s senior leader and former Union Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley.

Ashwini Vaishnaw is a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha.

He is also considered very close to the PM and the BJP’s central leadership.

A former 1994 batch officer of the Odisha cadre of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Vaishnaw is an alumnus of the prestigious IIT Kanpur. He also has an MBA degree from the Wharton School in the USA.

MP BJP Chief Vishnudatt Sharma welcomed the appointment of both the ministers for the MP assembly polls.

Sharma expressed confidence that their leadership abilities will definitely ensure that the BJP returns to power in MP with a thumping majority.

Sharma said that under the able leadership of both the leaders, the BJP will surely win more than 200 seats in the 230-member MP State Assembly.

Interestingly, both Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw have been born in Rajasthan, a state which is currently ruled by the Congress and will also go to assembly polls along with MP.