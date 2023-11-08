BJP alleges Ashok Gehlot gave misinformation in poll affidavit, moves EC for action against him

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot didn’t disclose the details of two criminal cases against him in his election affidavit. A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against the Rajasthan CM.

Speaking about their complaint to the EC, Shekhawat alleged that Ashok Gehlot has two criminal cases registered against him – one related to a land scam and the other one of loot, rape and sexual offence. Gehlot, Shekhawat alleged, didn’t disclose the details in his election affidavit.

“He has two cases against him, one is on land scam and one case is of loot, rape and sexual offence, which he is completely aware of but he did not disclose this information in his affidavit. This is cognizable under the section 125A of the Representation of People Act. We have complained to the Election Commission to take cognizance and take appropriate action…” he said.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Earlier today, a BJP delegation in the leadership of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave a memorandum to the Chief Electoral officer over Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s alleged misinformation in the nomination papers s://t.co/C83uxZUP4v”>https://t.co/C83uxZUP4v pic.twitter.com/k4O6srqKqB — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2023



Ashok Gehlot has filed his nomination papers from Sardarpura assembly constituency in Jodhpur district. The incumbent chief minister is facing a tough battle from the BJP in the forthcoming assembly elections. Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly will be held on November 25. The results will be declared on December 3.