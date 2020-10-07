A policeman and a terrorist were killed on Tuesday night in exchange of fire when a BJP activist was targeted by terrorists in Nunar area of Ganderbal of central Kashmir.

The constable Altaf Hussain saved the BJP activist but lost his own life as he was critically injured.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Shabir Ahmad of Pulwama.

Terrorists fired upon the BJP activist but he escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, an encounter has broken out in Shopian where about 3 terrorists have been trapped by security forces.