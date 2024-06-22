BJP accuses Himachal Govt of sheltering criminals

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of sheltering criminals in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP on Saturday staged a ‘dharna’ protesting the fire incident near Court Complex in Bilaspur that left one injured.

State BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former Union Minister and MP Anurag Thakur, MLA Randhir Sharma, Trilok Jamwal, J R Katwal, District President Swatantra Sankhyan were present.

Taking the Congress government to task, Bindal charged the state government of giving protection to mafia, murderers, and drug peddlers.

“Law and order has completely deteriorated in all the districts of the state. The murder of a Dalit youth in Chamba, more than 300 murders and over 2000 drug cases have been reported in Sirmaur, Solan, Kangra, Nalagarh so far,” he said.

“However, the Sukhu government has not paid any heed to it. Bullets were fired in front of the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Court complex. The public feels insecure. This government has no right to stay in power. When the head of the state gives protection to the offenders then the destruction of the state is certain,” he further alleged.

Alleging the main suspect behind the Bilaspur firing incident taking out a march outside the BJP sit-in protest carrying big flags of Congress, he said that it was unfortunate.

Anurag Thakur said that in these Lok Sabha elections, Congress used money power but could not win, the blot of Bilaspur firing incident will never be washed away from Bilaspur.

“Our Bilaspur MLA had already informed the administration about this firing incident, however the administration did nothing. The collusion of the administration is clearly visible in this incident, this government is a government of mafia rule and hooliganism,” he alleged.

The work culture of Congress has become such that the more criminal cases are registered against the person, the ticket will be given to him, the same has happened in Nalagarh, he claimed.

“This government has become a government of friends and wife. We fail to understand why action is not taken if such incidents happen. Does the government get anything in return for sheltering such offenders,” questioned Anurag Thakur.

Jai Ram Thakur said, “The people of Devbhoomi Himachal had not imagined that something like this would happen. We have heard such incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh but it is unfortunate that we have seen it in Himachal as well. We are protesting peacefully here and outside a rally is being organized with people carrying the Congress flag. This clearly shows that the accused of the firing incident are getting protection.”

Alleging a former Congress MLA and his son to have been directly linked to the firing incident, he blamed the administration for not doing anything.

“The phones of BJP leaders are on surveillance, each Congress MLA has been given two security guards. A police cantonment has been set up outside the houses of ministers and CPS. The condition of this government has deteriorated. This government has set new records in theft and robbery, but the head of the government has turned a blind eye to the worsening condition of the state,” said Jai Ram Thakur.

Taking a dig at the state government, he said that the Chief Minister is asking for votes and firing is going on in Bilaspur.

“The accused is absconding and efforts are being made to hush up this matter. We pledge that the BJP movement will not stop until a proper investigation is done and the accused is not caught. Today I can say with confidence that there is an atmosphere of insecurity in the entire Himachal Pradesh,” he asserted.