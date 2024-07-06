BJP accuses Himachal CM of lying to people on providing 28000 jobs

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal has accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of lying to the people of the state on providing 28000 jobs.

“The government is lying about providing 28000 jobs, whereas in fact it has not even provided 28 jobs,” he claimed while addressing public meetings at Dharamshala in Dehra assembly constituency on Saturday to support BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh.

“At the time of elections in December 2022, a guarantee of giving one lakh jobs annually was promised in the first cabinet. However, even after the lapse of one and a half years, the Congress government is fooling the people by lies, having failed to provide even a single job,” he charged.

Advertisement

He criticized the government’s alleged mismanagement of finances, citing massive loans and stalled developmental works, despite claims of empty treasury.

“The development works in the state have come to a standstill, despite taking a loan of Rs 30,000 crores,” he alleged, questioning the need of taking another loan of Rs 9000 crores.

“Is this loan amount being taken for the welfare of a group of friends? ” he questioned.

Taking a jibe at Sukhu, he said that the Chief Minister is stating that the state treasury is empty, therefore development work cannot be done.

Bindal said that as by-polls are to be conducted in three Assembly constituencies, hence the state government is lying so as to deceive the people of these constituencies.

Alleging misuse of state machinery, he said that the by-election of Dehra where CM’s wife is contesting, seems is not being fought by the Congress party, but by the Himachal government.

“The entire election has been handed over to the officials and the officials are trying to get votes by intimidating and threatening small and big employees, shopkeepers, tractor owners, JCB owners, taxi owners, truck owners,” alleged Bindal.

“The by-election of Dehra is being fought by unleashing fear and terror. However, the people of Dehra have already made up their mind to make their son Hoshyar Singh (BJP candidate) win,” he claimed.

In Nalagarh Assembly constituency, the election has become a battle between hooliganism versus good public servant, goons versus social worker and the people of Nalagarh are united to ensure the victory of BJP candidate K L Thakur, he asserted.

Furthermore, the by-election in Hamirpur Assembly constituency is directly one-sided in favour of BJP candidate Ashish Sharma and the people of Hamirpur have decided to bless Ashish, he claimed.

By-elections are being conducted for the three Assembly constituencies Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh on July 10.

The seats fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs, who voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha elections. They all resigned and joined BJP and all are now contesting again from their respective constituencies.