BJP to hold mega protest, ‘gherao’ Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on March 27

The Opposition BJP has announced a mega protest and plans to ‘gherao’ the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on March 27.

Addressing a joint press conference, state BJP President Dr Rajeev Bindal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that a massive protest outside the State Legislative Assembly will be held to highlight the failures of the current Congress government.

Taking a dig, they claimed that if any government has a PhD in lying, it is this Congress government.

The six guarantees remain unfulfilled, yet the Congress government continues making grand promises, they accused. Attacking the government, BJP leaders stated that historically, the current Congress administration is the most incompetent.

Despite completing two and a half years in power, Congress remains indifferent, they stated.

“This government is solely for its friends, by its friends, and in the interest of its friends. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the common people of the state feel betrayed,” they alleged.

BJP leaders further asserted that they will corner the Congress government both inside and outside the Assembly.

As the third budget session is underway, Congress is merely making announcement after announcement, none of which have been fulfilled, they alleged. “The slogan “False Congress, False Promises” is now trending in the state. This government is built solely on false assurances and hollow promises,” they claimed.

The leaders raised several critical issues against the government, including the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, increasing drug abuse and the administration’s lack of seriousness regarding Assembly discussions.

They accused the government of being hand in glove with the transfer, drug, mining, and land mafias.

“The state’s economy is in a shambles. Over 10 deaths were reported due to drug overdoses in the past two months. Social security pensions have not been disbursed for months, and even MLA funds have disappeared. Himachal Pradesh is now dominated by lies and empty assurances,” they alleged.