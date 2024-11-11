BJP accuses Congress of spreading fake narrative around Amit Shah’s old video

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused the Congress and its allies in the Mahavikas Aghadi of attempting to mislead the public by peddling a “fake narrative” around an old, doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned what he called a deliberate misinformation campaign by the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, alleging they are recycling false claims to influence voters.

“Leaders of the Congress and ‘Maha Vinash Aghadi’ continue to push a fake narrative through their trolling ecosystem,” Goyal said.

“We just learned that an old video of Amit Shah regarding reservation, which was proven fake and morphed, is once again being circulated. An FIR was already lodged over this, yet they’re trying to revive this old, false narrative. They are so dejected, seeing their defeat so clearly. I condemn these tactics,” Goyal asserted.

He further claimed that under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP has strengthened reservations and ensured that OBCs should get their right and honour.

“Under the leadership of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi, Mahayuti-NDA is the only unit that thinks about every section of society. It has strengthened reservations and ensured that OBCs should get their right and honour. I urge STs, Dalits and everyone else to not get lured in by these attempts of Maha Vinash Aghadi. I condemn Maha Vinash Aghadi for its attempt to spread its stale lies among people. People of Maharashtra will not be lured in. People of the state are completely with Mahayuti,” he said.

The minister also accused Uddhav Thackeray of disrespecting the legacy of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief of being silent of Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Hindutva ideologue in the past.

“Amit Shah had said (to Uddhav Thackeray) – make Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and other leaders of Maha Vinash Aghadi praise Savarkar,” Goyal said. “It is clear that with such a diversionary tactic, Maha Vinash Aghadi has no respect for the sacrifice of Savarkar. I think Uddhav Thackeray has also started thinking what Congress and Sharad Pawar think about Savarkar. Or maybe Uddhav Thackeray has no power in Maha Vinash Aghadi,” he added.